Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.09% of Unitil worth $40,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTL. AJO LP purchased a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 43.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $591.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

