Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,984,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Gates Industrial worth $40,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 303,791 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 648,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 134,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 296,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTES opened at $11.22 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

