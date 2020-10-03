Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,089,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.73% of Kadmon worth $41,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kadmon by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kadmon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kadmon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 266,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDMN. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $674.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

