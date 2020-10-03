Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Holdings Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,147,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.41% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $40,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 378,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 410,364 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $574.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

