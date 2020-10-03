Vanguard Group Inc. Has $40.98 Million Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.65% of Upland Software worth $40,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. Truist upped their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other news, Director David May purchased 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,032.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,923 shares of company stock worth $1,970,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Upland Software Inc has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

