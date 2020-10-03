Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.03% of RadNet worth $41,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RadNet by 626.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 86,746 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,612,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 507,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. RadNet Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.