1,690,114 Shares in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,690,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 119.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 42.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. CSFB initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -23.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.