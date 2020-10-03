Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Athenex were worth $41,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter worth $76,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter worth $195,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter worth $277,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $2,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,230,339.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Athenex Inc has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Athenex in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.