National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 707,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $41,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.92. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.17 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 100.28%.

In related news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,905 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $292,297.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $356,152.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,955 shares of company stock valued at $945,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

