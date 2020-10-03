Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.50% of CTS worth $42,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 72,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 45,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $22.38 on Friday. CTS Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $722.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.80.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

