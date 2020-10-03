Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.00% of Revolution Medicines worth $41,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $17,490,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 16,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $439,784.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,584 shares in the company, valued at $378,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $180,783.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,426 shares of company stock worth $6,041,495 over the last 90 days.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

