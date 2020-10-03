Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,215,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Koppers worth $41,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 211.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,694,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $463.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.