Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 222,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.58% of United States Cellular worth $41,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USM stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular Corp has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

