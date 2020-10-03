Vanguard Group Inc. Has $41.91 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.22% of Douglas Dynamics worth $41,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 744.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 364.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 186.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,525.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $797.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $120.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

