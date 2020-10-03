Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 64,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRG opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -101.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

