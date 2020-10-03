Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 69,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

