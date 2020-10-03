Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 269.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 25.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRN opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.