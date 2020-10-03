Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 269.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 25.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRN opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 147,926 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC
Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 147,926 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC
MBIA Inc. Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
MBIA Inc. Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unitil Co.
Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unitil Co.
Gates Industrial Corp PLC Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
Gates Industrial Corp PLC Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report