Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 64,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.58, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

