Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in argenx by 3,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $262.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.00. argenx SE – has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $272.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. On average, analysts expect that argenx SE – will post -11.07 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

