American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,707 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

