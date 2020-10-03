Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,361.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,453 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HALO opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

