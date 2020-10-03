Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the second quarter worth $46,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the second quarter worth $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the second quarter worth $313,000.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

MVV opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.