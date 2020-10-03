Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

