3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.48

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $278.48 and traded as high as $291.00. 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at $288.50, with a volume of 634,341 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 38.57 and a quick ratio of 29.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.48.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

