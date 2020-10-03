Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,184 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Knowles by 670.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Knowles by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Knowles by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Knowles Corp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.