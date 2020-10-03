Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,135 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.83% of Helen of Troy worth $373,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 179,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 158,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after buying an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HELE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. CL King upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.60.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,848,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $411,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HELE opened at $199.83 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $213.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.06. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

