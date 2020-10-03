Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Park National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Park National by 14.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park National by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Park National by 8.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

PRK opened at $84.48 on Friday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.16 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

