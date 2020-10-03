Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 278,222 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSTK opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. Overstock.com Inc has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $107,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

