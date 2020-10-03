Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,850 Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Enviva Partners LP has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $43.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

