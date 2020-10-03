Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,938 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of PCM Fund worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 172,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 114,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PCM Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCM Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in PCM Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCM opened at $10.28 on Friday. PCM Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.

PCM Fund Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

