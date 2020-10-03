Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.09

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.09 and traded as high as $37.96. Netcall shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 100,096 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netcall from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

In other Netcall news, insider Michael Jackson purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,360.25).

About Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

