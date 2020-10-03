Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Insider Sells $867,055.42 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $867,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RVNC stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.