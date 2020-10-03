Lance Baldo Sells 25,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Lance Baldo sold 25,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lance Baldo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Lance Baldo sold 4,149 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $165,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Lance Baldo sold 2,083 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $75,342.11.

On Thursday, August 6th, Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $295,812.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.22. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 201.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,977 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 922.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,225,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

