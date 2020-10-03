W.H. Baird Garrett Sells 15,235 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 15,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $1,666,251.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,650.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 28th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00.
  • On Friday, September 25th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 22nd, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00.

ESTC stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 484,068 shares during the period. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 762,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

