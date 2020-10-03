Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Sells $2,229,484.58 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total value of $2,229,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charlie B. Kawwas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 30th, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total transaction of $975,346.36.
  • On Wednesday, September 9th, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86.
  • On Thursday, July 9th, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $356.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $16,803,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

