Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2,095.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.49.

Shares of STM opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

