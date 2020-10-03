Bank of Montreal Can Invests $40,000 in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,052,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,991.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 125,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $1,862,739.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,522,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,527,959. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ODT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.