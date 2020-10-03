Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 296.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 56.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 2,063 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $100,880.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

BBSI opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sidoti upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

