Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 278.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verso were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verso during the 1st quarter valued at $3,894,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the second quarter valued at $789,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verso by 38.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRS opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $262.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. Verso Corp has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

VRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

