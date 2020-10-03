Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $631.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $97.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.08 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $34,157.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.