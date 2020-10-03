BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 42,150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

