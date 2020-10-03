Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 186.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 56,523 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $370.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,239 shares of company stock valued at $65,815 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

