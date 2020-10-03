Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

WFC opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.5% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

