11,835 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 29.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 873.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $32.84 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.