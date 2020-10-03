Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of XOMA worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in XOMA by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get XOMA alerts:

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 11,683 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $225,598.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 21,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $409,722.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,639 over the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.30. XOMA Corp has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. Equities research analysts expect that XOMA Corp will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.