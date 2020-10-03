Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,073 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $5.70 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

