Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of TEN opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $460.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 61.7% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 9,136,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 3,485,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,152,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 986,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $4,269,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 27.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

