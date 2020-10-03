Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 97,867 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 42,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.89. Tenneco Inc has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,076.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

