Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,250 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 210,635 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after buying an additional 437,905 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,490,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after buying an additional 867,369 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,185,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 22.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,900,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 348,566 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $18.30 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

