Bank of Montreal Can Invests $47,000 in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 9.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

XENT stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $529.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.30. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

